HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ur-Energy (TSE:URE)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

TSE:URE opened at C$1.67 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.26 and a 12-month high of C$2.72. The firm has a market cap of C$372.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54.

In other news, Director Kathy E. Walker sold 90,655 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$154,222.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,370.44.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

