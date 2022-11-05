Head-To-Head Comparison: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) & WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG)

WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WeTrade Group and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeTrade Group 24.22% 19.82% 14.73% IBEX 4.66% 24.72% 7.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WeTrade Group and IBEX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeTrade Group $14.38 million 19.53 $5.18 million N/A N/A IBEX $493.57 million 0.74 $22.99 million $1.22 16.39

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than WeTrade Group.

26.2% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of IBEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WeTrade Group and IBEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IBEX 0 1 3 0 2.75

IBEX has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.05%. Given IBEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than WeTrade Group.

Summary

IBEX beats WeTrade Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of October 1, 2021, the company operated 33 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

