Head to Head Comparison: IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -98.08% -55.41% -33.35% IsoPlexis -535.02% -159.40% -62.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akoya Biosciences and IsoPlexis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 IsoPlexis 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 31.69%. IsoPlexis has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 520.16%. Given IsoPlexis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

34.5% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of IsoPlexis shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of IsoPlexis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and IsoPlexis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million 9.46 -$42.94 million ($1.69) -8.18 IsoPlexis $17.26 million 3.89 -$81.57 million N/A N/A

Akoya Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis.

Summary

Akoya Biosciences beats IsoPlexis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. It also provides PhenoCycler and PhenoImager reagents; and biopharma services. In addition, the company offers Proxima, a cloud-based platform to store, analyze, and share spatial data; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The company offers single cell proteomics platform, including instruments, chip consumables, and software that provides an end-to-end solution to view of protein function at an individual cellular level. It provides IsoLight and IsoSpark instruments; IsoCode chips that offer multiplexed chip solutions for single cell functional proteomics; CodePlex chips that provide multiplexed solutions for ultra-low volume bulk samples; and IsoSpeak software that offers dimensional data and automates analysis with an intuitive push button user interface to deliver same day single cell and bulk proteome visualizations, as well as research support and services, and post-warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

