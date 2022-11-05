Head to Head Comparison: Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) versus Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart for Life and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $9.02 million 1.45 -$7.77 million N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -2.70 -0.99

Smart for Life has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.8% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Smart for Life and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 5 0 3.00

Smart for Life currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,852.65%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus price target of 59.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2,148.12%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Smart for Life.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -54.20% -50.12%

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

