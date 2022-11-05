Head-To-Head Contrast: Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) vs. Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Shineco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shineco and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco -1,236.64% -64.71% -35.32% Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shineco and Edible Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Edible Garden has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 507.29%. Given Edible Garden’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Shineco.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shineco and Edible Garden’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $2.19 million 6.98 -$27.03 million N/A N/A Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edible Garden has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shineco.

Summary

Edible Garden beats Shineco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. In addition, it plants, processes, and distributes green and organic agricultural produce, as well as grows and cultivates Chinese yew trees; and provides domestic air and overland freight forwarding services. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

