Head-To-Head Review: KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) & NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KemPharm and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm $28.65 million 6.71 -$8.56 million N/A N/A NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $8.42 million 0.78 -$5.82 million ($0.11) -0.92

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KemPharm.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm -309.50% -10.21% -9.81% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -46.42% -36.85% -22.84%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares KemPharm and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KemPharm and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm 0 0 3 0 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

KemPharm presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.30%. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,860.40%. Given NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than KemPharm.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of KemPharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of KemPharm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

KemPharm has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KemPharm beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. Its prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, stimulant use disorder, and CNS rare diseases, including idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). The company's lead product candidate KP1077 which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of IH and narcolepsy, is based on its prodrug of d-methylphenidate, known as serdexmethylphnidate. It is also developing KP879, a prodrug product candidate for the treatment of stimulant use disorder and is under Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company has received FDA approval for AZSTARYS, a new once-daily treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patents age six years and older, and for APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. KemPharm, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement, with KVK-Tech, Inc. and Commave Therapeutics SA. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands. The company also provides dermatological solutions to address skincare concerns comprising keratosis pilaris, rosacea and eczema, anti-aging, SPF, hyperhidrosis, excessive hair, and acne under the DERMAdoctor brand. It sells its products through retailers, digital beauty channels, and distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

