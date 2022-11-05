Head-To-Head Survey: CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Uniti Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Uniti Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and Uniti Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Uniti Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Valuation & Earnings

Uniti Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.14%. Given Uniti Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Uniti Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $576.88 million 0.06 -$622.17 million N/A N/A Uniti Group $1.10 billion 1.46 $123.66 million $0.74 9.14

Uniti Group has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -114.44% -150.35% -21.51% Uniti Group 16.52% -8.82% 3.81%

Summary

Uniti Group beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

