Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,626 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000,000 after acquiring an additional 470,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,909,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,676,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 41.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,427,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,075,000 after buying an additional 417,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Shares of HP stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

