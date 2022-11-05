Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Director Richard H. Ashley Sells 115,348 Shares of Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at $896,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:HOMB opened at $25.14 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 429,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

