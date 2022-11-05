Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.44) to GBX 660 ($7.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.02) to GBX 620 ($7.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 867.20 ($10.03).

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 540.20 ($6.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 964.64. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 973.80 ($11.26). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 534.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 614.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 5,873 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.46) per share, for a total transaction of £32,830.07 ($37,958.23). In related news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.46) per share, with a total value of £32,830.07 ($37,958.23). Also, insider Paul Hayes acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 597 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £47,760 ($55,220.26). Insiders acquired 13,952 shares of company stock worth $8,103,819 in the last quarter.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

