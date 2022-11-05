Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 14,476 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Ingredion worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 84.4% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of INGR opened at $93.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

