Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,727 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ING Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

