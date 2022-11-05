Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 15,252 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of FIS opened at $60.17 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.33.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.34.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

