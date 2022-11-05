Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 22,542 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

