Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,150 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 26.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.89%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

LUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

