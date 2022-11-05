Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.91 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 621.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

