Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 26.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 46.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 59.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $227.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

