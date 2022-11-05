Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by TheStreet

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $224.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.20. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after buying an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $240,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Illumina by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

