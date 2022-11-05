Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Infinera Stock Up 2.4 %

INFN stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $390.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 17.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth $908,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Infinera by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,268,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Infinera by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

