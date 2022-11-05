Insider Buying: Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Major Shareholder Buys 847,062 Shares of Stock

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 847,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $8,538,384.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,459,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,795,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLAC opened at $10.05 on Friday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 244,123 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 249,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Company Profile

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

