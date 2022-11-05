Insider Selling: Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Sells 1,038 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $20,241.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTE stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.49. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 31.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $376,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

