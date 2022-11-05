Insider Selling: Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Sells 1,038 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $20,241.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance
AVTE stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.49. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 31.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $376,000.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
Further Reading
