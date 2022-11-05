Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) CEO Sells 12,699 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.84 and its 200 day moving average is $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.73 and a one year high of $169.54.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,285,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $15,123,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.