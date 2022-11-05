Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Sells 4,871 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $414,327.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,982,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $409,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $788,900.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $85.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in OSI Systems by 508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 61.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 16.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Further Reading

