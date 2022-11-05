Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Sells 62,326 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

TRGP stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

