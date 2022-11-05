International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.25% of International Money Express worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in International Money Express by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in International Money Express by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 539,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 61,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

International Money Express Stock Down 1.4 %

IMXI opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $27.81.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Money Express

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,794,671.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,133,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Justin B. Wender sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $102,966.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,861,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,549,462.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,794,671.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,133,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,419 shares of company stock worth $6,878,378 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Money Express Profile

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

