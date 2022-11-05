iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 159,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 27,242 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,299,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

IEFA opened at $57.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $59.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.