iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 11,425,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,520 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

COMT opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

