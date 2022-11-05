iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 204,772 shares.The stock last traded at $36.36 and had previously closed at $36.75.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

