Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives $37.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Jamf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Insider Activity at Jamf
In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf
Jamf Stock Performance
Jamf stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.
Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Jamf Company Profile
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
