Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.99). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Insider Activity

Varonis Systems stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.05. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $65.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 616.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,304,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,574 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,068,000 after acquiring an additional 987,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2,016.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,375,000 after acquiring an additional 911,611 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,964,000 after acquiring an additional 501,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

