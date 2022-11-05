Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Trex in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

NYSE:TREX opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

