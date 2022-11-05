Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,709,000 after buying an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $3,641,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

