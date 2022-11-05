Jeffrey M. Dayno Sells 15,000 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $900,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $58.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.52. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $60.66.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

HRMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,758,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,820,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,544,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 630,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

