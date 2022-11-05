JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 7.2 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JELD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NYSE:JELD opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $798.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,268. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,268. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 304,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,076 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

