Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) PT Raised to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s previous close.

JOBY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $10.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares in the company, valued at $537,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,010 shares of company stock worth $2,216,287 in the last ninety days. 51.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 49.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 49.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,917,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 965,127 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $863,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 198,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 101,705 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

See Also

