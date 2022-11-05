John F. Mccool Sells 1,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $39,966.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $131.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 120,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 101,483 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

