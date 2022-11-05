John Matthew Collins Sells 5,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Calix Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $68.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Calix in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Calix from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Calix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Calix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Calix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.