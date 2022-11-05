JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $155.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NBR opened at $171.16 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.43) by ($0.56). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The firm had revenue of $631.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -25.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 27.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 117.3% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

