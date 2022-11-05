JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target to $8.50

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 64.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TV. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.