JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target to $8.50

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 64.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TV. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,483,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after buying an additional 180,367 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after buying an additional 344,658 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,307,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after buying an additional 342,103 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,415,000 after buying an additional 101,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,712,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,738,000 after buying an additional 182,942 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

