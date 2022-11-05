JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target to $93.00

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $90.81 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.67%. Equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.