JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.3% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $130.68 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $170.92. The company has a market cap of $383.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

