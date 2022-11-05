JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $45.77.

