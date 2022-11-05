Julie Papanek Grant Sells 5,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $11,382,335.65.

On Monday, September 19th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 76,725 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $1,578,233.25.

On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,171,770.85.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,586.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,533,000 after acquiring an additional 766,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,055 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after acquiring an additional 922,521 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

