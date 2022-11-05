KeyCorp Weighs in on Sealed Air Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.14. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,700 shares of company stock worth $176,579 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 106.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $678,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after buying an additional 319,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

