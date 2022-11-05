Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock Holdings Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,115 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $946,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $42.67 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

