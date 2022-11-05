Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kinetik from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $96,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $96,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jamie Welch acquired 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.60 per share, with a total value of $905,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,888,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,714,305.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,634 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at about $811,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $36.35 on Monday. Kinetik has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $44.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 137.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.74.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $335.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

