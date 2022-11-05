Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 222.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,214 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of Knowles worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 29.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth $641,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Crowley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $276,815.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knowles Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KN. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of KN stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.