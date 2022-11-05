Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from €155.00 to €145.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Koninklijke DSM traded as low as $26.59 and last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 213378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RDSMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($190.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €170.00 ($170.00) to €162.00 ($162.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($164.00) to €148.00 ($148.00) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

Koninklijke DSM Stock

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

