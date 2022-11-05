Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $20.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $46,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $279,880. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,666,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,773,000 after purchasing an additional 237,758 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 238,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $10.79 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.