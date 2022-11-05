Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Down to $15.59

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $14.50. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 19,237 shares traded.

KURA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 5.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,416,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,015,000 after acquiring an additional 902,605 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,600,000 after acquiring an additional 320,600 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.8% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,865,000 after buying an additional 862,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

